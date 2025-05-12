Diddy's Defense Says Jury Shouldn't Judge Him for Sexual Preferences

Diddy's defense says jurors are going to hear about swinger parties and all sorts of NSFW topics in his sex trafficking trial ... but they say the jury is not there to judge Diddy for his sexual preferences.

Opening statements are underway, and the defense is ripping into the prosecution.

Diddy's defense attorney, Teny Geragos, is handling the opening salvo for the music mogul's side and she says the case is all about love, jealousy, money, and Diddy's private sex life ... scoffing at the idea that Diddy was engaging in sex trafficking and a racketeering conspiracy, as the feds claim.

Geragos says the government has no business poking around Diddy's bedroom habits ... and she says he was violent and had a temper, but that's not what he's on trial for.

Diddy's defense says there absolutely was domestic violence with Cassie, but he's not charged with domestic violence ... and says he will take accountability for some of his actions as the trial unfolds.

The feds claim Diddy forced Cassie to have sex with male escorts in "freak offs," but his defense says these were just "swinger parties" ... with Geragos telling the jury they will hear about things that should never be heard in a federal courtroom -- including sex acts that Diddy liked to watch. She says the jurors may not like what they hear, or what Diddy was into, but tells them, "You are not here to judge him for his sexual preferences."

Geragos says Diddy's alleged victims were adults in long-term relationships with him and they have to take responsibility too ... and she says they had free choices to stay with Diddy or leave, and were getting lots of benefits out of their relationships. Geragos says Diddy bankrolled these women's homes and vacations and they fought to be in a relationship with him.

Diddy's defense says he had a toxic relationship with Cassie ... they loved each other but got violent due to infidelity and jealousy.

The Cassie beating video was also addressed ... Geragos says what Diddy did is indefensible, but it's not evidence of sex trafficking. She says they were fighting over a phone and "the secrets of infidelity."

Pushing back on an aspect of the prosecution's opening statement, Geragos says Diddy proposed a "consensual threesome" with the other alleged victim ... the defense says she was a willing participant in a swinger lifestyle and they expect her to testify that she enjoyed it.

Geragos also took swipes at Diddy's ex-assistant, questioning why she is suddenly accusing him of sexual assault ... and characterized the alleged victims as "vindictive" and motivated by money, mentioning Cassie's $30-million civil lawsuit.

Diddy is charged with 5 federal counts -- 2 charges of sex trafficking, 2 charges of transportation to engage in prostitution, and a single count of racketeering conspiracy. He's pled not guilty and his defense says the "freak offs" were consensual.