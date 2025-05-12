Diddy's Family Arrives Hand-in-Hand at NYC Court for Opening Statements

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy’s fam pulled up to court in full force Monday -- locked in, loyal, and leaving no doubt they’re riding with him as his criminal trial gets underway.

The rapper’s kids -- Quincy, Justin, and twins Jessie and D’Lila -- rolled up hand-in-hand to the NYC courthouse, with his mother Janice and baby mama Dana Tran right behind them.

None of them said a word as they walked in -- dodging questions and brushing past flashing cameras. Diddy’s legal team wasn’t far behind ... check out what they had to say in the video.

Today in court, Diddy’s criminal trial officially gets rolling -- jury selection wraps up and opening statements are on deck.

Prosecutors are set to lay out explosive claims of sex trafficking and abuse, while Diddy’s lawyers gear up to fire back with their defense.

We might get a sneak peek at key witnesses -- possibly even some of the accusers who’ve already spoken out publicly.

Play video content TMZ.com

The case is drawing massive public interest, with people lining up outside as early as 4:30 AM, and the crowd only getting bigger. Looks like this trial’s already off to a wild start.