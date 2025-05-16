Cassie Says Diddy Threatened to Release Freak-Off Video If She Didn't Do Another

Cassie Ventura is trying to close some loops on her testimony as she answers questions from prosecutors after being grilled by Diddy's defense attorneys ... and she's now told the jury Diddy threatened to release a sex tape if she didn't participate in a freak-off.

Prosecutors asked Cassie what Diddy did on a flight home from France ... and she testified Diddy played her a video of her having sex with an escort.

The feds asked Cassie what Diddy said he would do ... and she testified he told her he would release the tape.

Prosecutors then asked Cassie what Diddy asked for when they landed in New York ... and she said Diddy asked for a freak-off or he would release the footage.

Cassie first mentioned this exchange in her first day of testimony earlier this week, though at the time she said Diddy threatening to release the tape made her feel "trapped" and that she agreed to the freak-off in New York "to make him not threaten me."

The original line of questioning included Cassie testifying the flight home from Cannes came after Diddy accused her of taking drugs off his boat and kicking her off the ship ... so there was perhaps some ambiguity about whether the alleged threat was about the drug issue or participation in a freak-off. Now she's seemingly closed the loop and said Diddy used the sex tape to coerce her into having a freak-off.

On redirect, prosecutors asked Cassie if she was open to freak-offs at the beginning of her relationship with Diddy ... and she said she was. They asked if she told him she no longer wanted to do freak-offs at some point and she said, "Yes, more than once."

Prosecutors asked what concerns Cassie had about saying no to freak-offs ... and she cited her safety, her career, and love.

Cassie also told the jury she would give back the $20 million settlement from her lawsuit with Diddy if it meant she would "get my agency back."

Things got emotional when prosecutors asked Cassie if Diddy beat her during freak-offs ... she said yes and started crying. Cassie said she felt worthless, like dirt, like she didn't matter, like she was nothing when Diddy would beat her during freak-offs.