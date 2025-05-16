Diddy's Defense Attorney Raises Mogul's Possible Bipolar Disorder in Trial

Diddy defense attorney Anna Estevao seems like she's trying to imply that Cassie believed his alleged 2018 rape may have been related to bipolar disorder.

The issue was brought up in court Friday when Estevao was asking Cassie about what she told investigators about Diddy allegedly raping her in 2018 after they had a conversation at dinner about breaking up.

Estevao asked Cassie what she told investigators ... and Cassie said Diddy was acting "nice but strangely" at dinner and "wasn't in his right mind" because when she asked him to stop raping her he did not respond.

Diddy's attorney then asked Cassie straight up if she told the feds his behavior that night "could be attributed to his bipolar disorder."

Cassie responded, "I guess so."

This is the first time Diddy's defense is mentioning bipolarity ... and it's fair to wonder if they are bringing it up for a reason.

Diddy's mentioned bipolar disorder before ... in an old interview with Playboy, he shared how he went to therapy after breaking up with Jennifer Lopez back in the day.

