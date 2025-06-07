Donald Trump Attends UFC 316 Without Elon Musk After Week Of Sparring

Donald Trump, after a week of sparring with Elon Musk, is going to let someone else throw the punches Saturday night ... the president just showed up to UFC 316, receiving a rousing ovation from the New Jersey crowd!

POTUS walked into The Prudential Center in Newark just before the main card kicked off ... walking out of the tunnel and to his Octagon-side seats with his longtime friend, UFC honcho Dana White.

How about THAT for an entrance?! #UFC316



The bossman takes his seat alongside Donald Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3EEVNVhSHw — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 8, 2025 @UFCEurope

And no ... Elon wasn't there, as he was when the guys attended UFC 309 in November, just days after DJT won the 2024 election in decisive fashion.

However, some of 47's cabinet are in the building -- including Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Eric Trump and Ivanka Trump are also at the fights ... seated nearby their father.

Of course, it's been a crazy week for Trump ... who saw his relationship with the world's richest man crumble into a million pieces, with the men trading barbs on social media.

Things have seemingly cooled down ... but the men haven't spoken.

As for the card, 316 features two title fights ... Kayla Harrison vs. Julianna Pena in the co-main, and "Suga" Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili, in addition to a few other compelling scraps.