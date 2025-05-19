FBI Director Kash Patel Puts To Bed Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theory

Play video content Fox News

The question of whether pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in prison has finally been put to bed ... for real this time!

FBI Director Kash Patel and his Deputy Director Dan Bongino sat for an interview Sunday with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo and set the record straight on the issue of whether Epstein took his own life or was killed behind bars at NYC's Metropolitan Correctional Center in 2019.

During the wide-ranging discussion, Bartiromo addressed Epstein near the end of the 30-minute chat — telling Patel, "You said Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide. People don't believe it."

Patel didn't miss a beat, saying he's worked as a public defender, prosecutor and has seen firsthand MCC's Special Housing Unit where Epstein died, so he knows a "suicide when you see one."

Bongino then offered his blunt assessment, saying he reviewed the entire case file and concluded Epstein "killed himself." The FBI deputy director also said, "there's no evidence in the case file suggesting otherwise."

Bongino went on to say he's not asking skeptics to believe him, but he wants to make sure everyone knows "what exists and what doesn't."

Yet, from the start, many people didn't believe that Epstein hanged himself in his cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial for allegedly sex trafficking minors.

Skeptics think information from Epstein's "little black book" — containing names of the rich and powerful — that were about to leak out, led to the financier being killed in a criminal conspiracy at MCC.

The issue has been hotly debated for years, even after the Department of Justice issued a report detailing all the serious failures by MCC staff to keep an eye on Epstein while he was on suicide watch in the Special Housing Unit.