Ghislaine Maxwell Hoping for Trump Pardon, but WH Says It'll Never Happen

Ghislaine Maxwell is hopeful President Trump will review her case and pardon her ... after his DOJ's controversial announcement about the Jeffrey Epstein files this week -- but sources close to the President say there isn't a snowball's chance in Hell that'll happen.

A source close to Ghislaine tells TMZ … in the wake of the Trump admin's debunking of Epstein's so-called "client list" -- which some people had hoped would bring down various politicians and Hollywood celebs -- the British heiress and former Epstein partner is hopeful Trump will spring her from the joint.

We asked the White House if this is a legit option ... and we got a Hell No in return. A senior Trump official tells us ... there have been no discussions or considerations of a pardon for Ghislaine -- and there never will be.

Ghislaine was sentenced to 20 years behind bars in June 2022 after being convicted of aiding Epstein in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minors over the course of a decade, and she's currently sitting in a Florida prison.

After this week's official announcement about the Epstein files, people infuriated about the outcome have raged online, demanding to know ... "Why is she in prison then?!?"

We're told the DOJ never worked with Ghislaine ... despite her offering to cooperate after Epstein was arrested for alleged underage sex trafficking. It was reported she'd been seeking to cut a plea deal with the feds ... but they apparently said No Thanks. In April, Ghislaine asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn her sex-trafficking conviction.

It's well-known Trump was friendly with Epstein and probably knew Ghislaine -- so there are layers to a possible pardon ... which, again, our White House sources say ain't happening.

David Oscar Markus, the lawyer representing Maxwell in the Supreme Court appeal, tells TMZ … he believes the high court is her best route to freedom.