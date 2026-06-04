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Former Prince Andrew Spotted With Massive Bruise On Face

Ex-Prince Andrew Cruising For A Bruising?!?

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Former prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has clearly seen better days ... he just emerged for a rare public sighting with a massive shiner splashed across his face.

Check out the photos ... Andrew was seen driving around the Sandringham Estate in the United Kingdom on Thursday with what appeared to be a large purple mark covering much of the right side of his face.

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Unclear how Andrew ended up with a huge bruise here ... but it looks painful as hell.

Seriously, if Andrew is a face-down pillow sleeper, he's probably having a rough week.

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Of course, Andrew's no stranger to unwanted headlines these days ... as we reported, in February he was arrested on suspicion of sending confidential British trade reports to Jeffrey Epstein back in 2010 ... and he's under investigation for some new sexual misconduct allegations.

Looks like the hits just keep on coming for the former royal!

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