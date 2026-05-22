Former Prince Andrew Under Investigation for Alleged Sexual Misconduct

Former Prince Andrew's legal problems aren't taking a vacation ... police in England are investigating reports that a woman ended up at his former Windsor address for sexual purposes in 2010.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February by the Thames Valley PD amid an ongoing probe into his possible misconduct in public office as a result of his connection to pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019.

On Friday, the Thames PD issued a press release, saying on top of the misconduct investigation, detectives are now looking into reports about a sexual incident involving a woman in 2010.

Investigators reached out to the woman's lawyers to encourage her to come forward, promising to take her claims seriously and to handle them with "care, sensitivity and respect for her privacy and her right for anonymity."

As for Andrew, he's had a rough go of it ever since the Epstein Files dropped last year, and his name and photos were plastered everywhere inside the voluminous archive.

In several chilling pics, Andrew is seen kneeling over a woman while she's lying on the floor inside a room.