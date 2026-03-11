Jeffrey Epstein Told Victim He Fathered Child With Woman He Called 'Perfect'

Jeffrey Epstein wasn't just a pedophile, he was also a proud papa ... at least that's what he told one of his sexual assault victims.

In the Epstein Files, there's a document that makes it sound like Epstein was a father to a child.

A woman, who claims Epstein sexually assaulted her for years starting when she was 16, told the feds Epstein once pointed to a photo of a blonde woman displayed inside his New York City mansion and told her it was the mother of his child.

The victim said Epstein described his baby mama as "perfect" ... and in addition to the photo, he also displayed a sculpted mold of the woman's torso.

Epstein is pictured in the files hugging a woman who is cradling a baby in her arms ... though her face and the child's face are redacted to protect their identities. Epstein has a hand on her waist and is grinning as he looks at her in the photo.

Another image in the Epstein Files shows the convicted pedophile holding a baby ... the child's face is redacted, so it's unclear if this is the same baby from the other photo we just mentioned.

Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, emailed Epstein in September 2011, congratulating him on having a baby boy. She said she'd heard the news from former Prince Andrew, her ex-husband.