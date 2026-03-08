Mount Sinai Investigating Ties Between Epstein and Leading Doctor at the Hospital

Dr. Eva Andersson-Dubin -- a renowned physician at Mount Sinai hospital as well as a former model -- was featured prominently in the Epstein files ... and now the hospital is turning over every leaf to get to the bottom of the nature of their relationship.

A spokesperson from the Mount Sinai Health System tells TMZ ... "Jeffrey Epstein’s actions are abhorrent, reprehensible, and stand in direct opposition to what Mount Sinai believes in and stands for as an institution and as medical professionals."

They added, "All patients who walk through our doors will always be treated with the highest level of care and respect. We do not comment on the clinical care provided to individual patients."

According to the spokesperson, "Since the release of the files, Mount Sinai has been carefully reviewing the information available to us. We will continue to take any and all appropriate actions."

The Post reports that Dr. Eva was a former flame of Epstein's who remained close with him even after he was convicted of soliciting and procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008. Epstein reportedly even went as far as describing, Eva's daughter, Celina, as his "goddaughter."

According to a Business Insider report, when Celina was 19, Epstein told friends he wanted to marry her. A Dubin family spokesperson reportedly said the Dubins were unaware of the "offhand comment."

Still, years after he became a registered sex offender, Dr. Eva reportedly invited Epstein to visit her Colorado home while Celina was there hosting friends.