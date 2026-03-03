Hillary Clinton Points Finger at Donald Trump in Epstein Deposition

Play video content c-span

Hillary Clinton didn't hold back when asked about President Donald Trump during her Epstein deposition last week ... pushing to have him testify under oath, because he's got a laundry list of bad behavior and past connections with the dead convicted pedophile.

Check out the footage released by the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform released Monday -- Clinton says given that Trump's all over the Epstein Files and has been found guilty of a myriad of crimes ... he should "absolutely" be brought in for questioning.

And she doesn't let people forget about his past trials and convictions ... she reminds the committee that he's been found civilly liable for sexual assault by a jury of his peers and convicted on 34 counts of falsified business records in relation to covering his relations with an escort ... which was election interference.

As you know, Hillary and former President Bill Clinton were deposed separately last week. Bill was adamant he had no idea Epstein was up to no good ... claiming if he did know what crimes he was committing, he would have turned him in himself. Hillary, meanwhile, maintains that she never even met him.

Trump has repeatedly washed his hands of Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while in custody at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. Trump has said he kicked JE out of his circle when he betrayed him by hiring people who had worked for him at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Friday, Trump said he did not enjoy seeing former President Clinton deposed, though he added ... "But they certainly went after me a lot more than that."