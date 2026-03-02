Hillary Clinton Says Ghislaine Maxwell Was a 'Plus-One' at Chelsea's Wedding

Play video content

Hillary Clinton finally addressed the photo of Ghislaine Maxwell attending her daughter Chelsea Clinton's 2010 wedding ... but Hillary said she doesn't recall Ghislaine being there, and that she was only invited as a plus one.

In a deposition with the House Oversight Committee last week, Hillary said, "She was there as a guest of Ted Waitt -- someone we had known for 30 years I believe -- who was a strong supporter of my husband, and became a friend."

Hillary added ... "There were more than 500 people at the wedding, so other than that picture of her at the wedding, I have no recollection of talking with her. I was pretty focused on my daughter."

As we previously reported ... Hillary says she does "not recall ever encountering" Epstein and claims the Oversight Committee used her to "distract attention from President Trump's actions."

Her husband, Bill Clinton, was also deposed and claimed ignorance of Epstein's crimes until 2008, by which time Bill says he had already stopped associating with Epstein.