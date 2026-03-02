Bill Clinton Says He Only Flew With Epstein, Was Friendly With Ghislaine Maxwell

Play video content

Former President Bill Clinton says he took his last flight on Jeffrey Epstein's plane in 2003 ... but continued to associate with Epstein's ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell for far longer.

In a deposition with the House Oversight Committee, Clinton said his association with Ghislaine lasted longer and was "more extensive" than his relationship with Epstein ... partly because he says he was unaware of her involvement in Epstein's crimes.

According to Clinton, he kept up with Ghislaine because she had "started going with a man named Ted Waitt who had made a lot of money." Waitt is the billionaire co-founder of Gateway.

Play video content

Clinton said Ghislaine's criminal history was made apparent to him in 2019, and, according to Clinton, their ties ended right after.