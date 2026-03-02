Bill Clinton Explains Viral Hot Tub Photo During Epstein Deposition

Play video content

Video from Former President Bill Clinton's 4-hour-long deposition probing his connection with Jeffrey Epstein has just been released ... and now he provided more context for his now-infamous hot tub photo.

During the marathon questioning, Bill told the House Oversight Committee he was almost sure the photo -- which was taken without his knowledge -- showed him at a hotel in Brunei on the final leg of an Asian tour for his AIDS initiative ... but he didn't mention the date.

According to Clinton, he had gotten to know the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, well during his time in the Oval Office. When the Sultan of Brunei learned Clinton was coming to his country, he said the Sultan wanted to help with the former president's AIDS initiative.

Clinton said the Sultan told him he wanted him to stay at that particular hotel and that he hoped he would use the pool.

"So I did," Clinton said. "And then I got out and went to bed exhausted."

The former president said he swam around the in the pool, lounged in the hot tub for a short while and retired for the evening. He said he did not know who the young woman was who was photographed in the water with him, but insisted that she was not younger than 18 and that he did not have sexual relations with that woman. Clinton also said he recalled a Secret Service agent was among other people in the pool area of the room.