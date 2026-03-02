Jeffrey Epstein's New Mexico Ranch Rumored to Hold Dead Bodies

While Jeffrey Epstein's island and jet have been a point of fascination for years, his New Mexico mansion has gotten less scrutiny, until now ... state officials have renewed interest in the ranch, which is rumored to have dead bodies buried on site.

According to The New York Times, Epstein purchased the sprawling 30,000-square-foot estate -- known as the Zorro Ranch -- in 1993 from the family of former NM Governor Bruce King. Epstein was reportedly drawn to "The Land of Enchantment," as the state is called, due to its obscurity and the lenient sex offender registry laws.

In 2019, the year Epstein died, an anonymous tip from someone who claimed to have worked at the ranch alleged that Epstein ordered the dead bodies of 2 abused girls to be buried in the hills outside the ranch, NYT reports.

While the ranch was reportedly searched in 2019, it is unclear whether the FBI ever looked into the anonymous tip specifically. Now, state leaders want to take a deeper look at what may have gone on at the property.

Andrea Romero, a New Mexico state representative from Sante Fe, is leading the truth commission and told NYT, “We need to find out how he was able to operate without any accountability. We have to understand what allowed this to happen.”

The problem is ... the property has a new owner. As we reported, Don Huffines, a former Texas senator has said he will cooperate with law enforcement, but no one has contacted him yet about accessing the premises.