Jeffrey Epstein's 'Missing Minute' Mystery Apparently Solved

Play video content

The mystery of the "missing minute" from outside Jeffrey Epstein's detention cell has been solved ... but the answer probably won't stop the conspiracy theorists.

As you know ... The U.S. Department of Justice dumped an avalanche of new Epstein case documents on the public Tuesday night, including an 11-hour-long surveillance video recorded outside the notorious pedophile's cell at NYC's Metropolitan Correctional Center in August 2019. Epstein was awaiting trial on federal charges of sex trafficking minors.

In the camera footage ... you see the timestamp make a smooth transition from 23:59:59 on August 9, 2019, to 00:00:00 on August 10, 2019. And everything appears to be normal during the minute before the midnight switch-over that was previously missing from the security video.

You may recall, the DOJ and FBI released almost 11 hours of security footage from MCC in July, with 60 seconds of the video mysteriously missing. Correctional officers found Epstein dead by suicide in his cell on the morning of August 10 -- mere hours after the feds believe Epstein took his life.

But, the one-minute gap only supercharged conspiracy theories that Epstein was murdered because he allegedly had a black book filled with names of rich and powerful pedophiles who had sex with underage girls on "Epstein Island" in the Caribbean. So far, there's no evidence of a black book.

Play video content Fox News

In July, Attorney General Pam Bondi, brushed off the conspiracy talk, explaining Bureau of Prisons cameras automatically cut out one minute when they switch over at midnight. However, this doesn't seem to be the case now that the new Epstein footage shows the "missing minute" is fully intact.