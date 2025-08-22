Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Never Saw Donald Trump Getting Massage From Minor Girls

Play video content Department of Justice

Ghislaine Maxwell's drawing a hard line -- insisting she never saw Donald Trump tangled up in her and Jeffrey Epstein’s sordid business or doing anything remotely inappropriate with underage girls.

The Justice Department just unsealed Maxwell’s full prison interview transcript from last month at Florida’s FCI Tallahassee -- where she’s serving a 20-year stretch -- and in it, she flat-out denies ever seeing Trump anywhere near Epstein’s massage tables, getting rubdowns from the minor girls she procured, hanging at his home ... or caught in any inappropriate situation at all.

In fact, Maxwell told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche that every time she crossed paths with Trump, he was nothing but "a gentleman in all respects" -- and she never saw him act out of line with anyone.

Maxwell -- who was convicted back in 2021 for sex trafficking minors -- even downplayed Trump’s connection to Epstein, saying she never saw them as close pals ... more like acquaintances you’d run into at the same social events.

She also fielded questions about roughly 100 Epstein associates during that sit-down with Blanche in Florida -- just a week before she was moved to the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas.