President Trump Says He Didn't Have the 'Privilege' of Going to Epstein Island

'I Never Had The Privilege Of Going'

Play video content

President Donald Trump seems to be all over the place with his explanations on Jeffrey Epstein ... saying in his latest response that he never had the privilege of going to the late pedophile's notorious island -- while also claiming he declined an invitation.

Trump sparred with reporters over the "Epstein Files" during a Monday press conference at his golf resort in Scotland, where he was sitting next to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

As always, the Commander-in-Chief wasn't at a loss for words when talking about the one subject that's been dogging him and his administration the last few weeks.

Trump told journalists .... "I never had the privilege of going to his island, and I did turn it down, but a lot of people in Palm Beach were invited to his island."

He added, "In one of my very good moments, I turned it down. I didn't want to go to his island."

Play video content

Trump went on to say the reason he and Epstein stopped talking was because Trump believed Epstein was stealing his workers.

The island in question -- Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands -- was at the center of Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking trial and is widely linked to Epstein's alleged abuse of underage girls.