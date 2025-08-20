Michael Knowles Says America Is Too Focused on Negative History

Play video content TMZ.com

Michael Knowles says Americans are too focused on troubled past eras of the country's history ... and, he thinks President Trump is right to intervene in the Smithsonian Institution -- even though Michael admits he hasn't been there recently.

The Daily Wire host stopped by "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... starting off his appearance by declaring he knows Trump's announcement is not meant to distract anyone from the still-unreleased Epstein Files, because this mission has been in the works for a while.

ICYMI ... Trump posted on Truth Social Tuesday to let his followers know he's instructed lawyers to challenge the famous museum because "everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been — Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future."

MK says the Prez is correct about the country's obsession with focusing on negative history ... with no regard for all the positives America achieved.

Knowles says he hasn't gone to the museum in the past year or anything ... but, he says he's been there fairly recently and agrees with the president's perspective.

Michael argues that we teach a narrow view of history -- claiming it's all negative, nothing about American greatness. Knowles says he isn't pushing to stop teaching the history of slavery ... he just wants to see less emphasis on the brutal past.

The conversation gets contentious at times ... so watch the clip all the way through to hear the healthy debate between Michael, Charles and Harvey.

Worth noting ... Knowles says the museum needs to change, but can't point to exactly what exhibit needs to be changed, or 86'd.