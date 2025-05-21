Michael Knowles Supports Trump Call to Investigate Kamala's Celeb Supporters

Play video content TMZ.com

Conservative commentator Michael Knowles says President Donald Trump looking into celebrities that didn't support him isn't a big deal ... 'cause he claims Democrats have done investigations just like it after past elections.

We caught up with the longtime Daily Wire host on "TMZ Live" Wednesday ... and, he tells us he doesn't see Trump's recent social media posts saying he plans to investigate whether Kamala gave music artists money in exchange for a performance and endorsement.

Knowles points to Obama's administration looking into groups associated with the Tea Party more than a decade ago, and Joe Biden's administration sending agents down to Mar-a-Lago looking for classified documents as proof that this kind of investigation is typical in modern politics.

When it comes to Oprah, Knowles agrees she didn't personally take money from the Kamala campaign ... but, he suggests the whole $1 million that was paid to her company for a campaign event in the fall might have had a little extra in there to pocket.

Harvey and Charles push back ... pointing out investigations are supposed to begin with evidence -- not with a hunt for potential evidence to prove a hypothesis. But, Michael says there's a ton of evidence here ... ya just gotta look for it.

BTW ... Trump took another shot at Bruce Springsteen today too -- literally in this case, sharing a fake video where he hits the star with a golf ball. Springsteen is another star Trump has indicated he wants to investigate.