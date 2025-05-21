Trump Posts Fake Video Showing Him Knocking Over Springsteen With Golf Ball

'Cause I Got a Golf Ball With Your Name on It!!!

Donald Trump ain't screaming "fore" to give Bruce Springsteen a heads-up about his drive ... sharing an edited clip on social media where it appears he's hitting the singer with a golf ball.

The President of the United States shared a clip to Truth Social and X Wednesday ... kicking off with him taking a hack at a golf ball.

The prez -- clad in a white shirt and red MAGA hat in the archive footage -- gets the ball flying ... and, the clip cuts to Springsteen walking up the steps at a concert when an edited golf ball comes into frame and smacks him in the back.

Springsteen tumbles forward and lands hard on the stage ... looking up to the sky from his back before the clip ends.

Play video content

The clip of Springsteen falling appears to be from a 2023 concert in Amsterdam ... where he misjudged the height of a step and went down hard. He was ultimately uninjured.

As you know ... The Boss and The Prez aren't fans of one another -- and, tensions recently boiled over after Springsteen called out Trump's administration at his show in the UK, and he's since continued to criticize the Commander-in-Chief.

Trump called Springsteen untalented and a "dried out prune" -- before suggesting Bruce wouldn't have the guts to trash-talk him at a show in the U.S.