Trump Says Kamala Paid Beyoncé, Springsteen for Endorsements, Wants Investigation

President Donald Trump says he's going to call for an investigation into Kamala Harris' presidential campaign appearances by certain celebrities ... accusing the former vice president of illegally paying for their endorsements.

In a Sunday night post on his Truth Social website, Trump calls out "unpatriotic 'entertainers,'" and asks specifically how much Kamala's campaign paid Bruce Springsteen to perform at a campaign event.

Trump goes on to imply Beyoncé, Oprah and Bono were similarly paid for endorsing Kamala.

He said candidates are not allowed to pay for endorsements, accusing his former opponent of doing so, calling it an "expensive and desperate effort to artificially build up her sparse crowds."

In another post, on Monday morning, Trump claimed Beyoncé was paid $11 million to walk onto a stage to endorse Kamala ... and he says she exited the stage to booing. In his signature all-caps style, the president says Bruce Springsteen, Oprah, Bono, "AND, PERHAPS, MANY OTHERS" must explain.

In November, Tina Knowles pointedly denied her daughter Beyoncé was paid to appear at the Kamala rally in Houston, saying the singer paid her own way.

Oprah herself told TMZ last year she was not paid for her endorsement and never took any money personally from the campaign. Her production company was reportedly paid, as was Beyoncé's production company, for media services ... but not the amount Trump is claiming.

Springsteen played at a Philadelphia event for Harris in October, but there's no indication he was paid to do so.

As you know, Trump didn't appreciate criticism from The Boss last week, who was touring internationally ... lashing out at the rocker in several posts, calling him "dumb," and a "prune" -- and saying he should "KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT" until he returns to the U.S.

It's unclear where Trump's claims of illegal payments are coming from ... but obviously, paying for a concert gig, or for professional services, is not illegal -- and it's not clear what the president is referring to as far as paid endorsements. Trump says he's going to call for the investigation, but no action's been taken so far Monday.

Trump featured many celebrity endorsements himself during his 2024 run ... including Kid Rock, Hulk Hogan, Joe Rogan and Sylvester Stallone.