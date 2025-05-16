Donald Trump Calls Bruce Springsteen an Untalented 'Dried Out Prune'

And He'd Better Keep His Mouth Shut on Tour!!!

Donald Trump doesn't care that Bruce Springsteen was "Born in the U.S.A." ... 'cause he's telling the rocker to keep his mouth shut about America while on the road after Springsteen popped off at his England show.

Here's the deal ... on Thursday night, Springsteen took the stage in Manchester, England where he bemoaned the state of the American nation -- claiming the country's in the hands of a "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."

Springsteen pushed artists at the show to use their craft and fight back against the injustice they encounter ... while also taking aim at billionaires who he says are taking advantage of working-class people.

Suffice it to say, Springsteen's criticisms didn't go over well with POTUS ... who took to Truth Social to blast the rocker -- calling him out for going to a foreign country to trash-talk him.

Trump says Springsteen's overrated and untalented -- adding he personally has never been a fan of the New Jersey native -- and claiming Bruce was too dumb or too corrupt to realize former President Joe Biden was incompetent.

He then calls Bruce a "dried out 'prune' of a rocker" who "ought to HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that's just 'standard fare.' Then we'll all see how it goes for him!"

Trump's been on the warpath on Truth Social today ... claiming just this morning that Taylor Swift's way less hot ever since he said he hated her.

First Swift, now Springsteen ... we'll have to wait and see whose favorite musician Trump goes after next.