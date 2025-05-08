President Trump Names Fox News Host Jeanine Pirro as Top Prosecutor in D.C.

President Trump is going back to the Fox News well for another important position in the federal government ... naming host Jeanine Pirro as the interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.

POTUS just shared his intentions in a post on Truth Social. She is replacing Ed Martin, who Trump says is moving over to the Justice Department.

Pirro hosts on Fox News and she's also been a county judge in New York and a district attorney there, too.

Trump says ... "During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime. Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor's Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways."

He adds ... "Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself. Congratulations Jeanine!"

A FOX News Media spokesperson told TMZ in a statement ... “Jeanine Pirro has been a wonderful addition to "The Five" over the last three years and a longtime beloved host across FOX News Media who contributed greatly to our success throughout her 14-year tenure. We wish her all the best in her new role in Washington.”

Trump previously nominated former Fox News contributor Pete Hegseth as his Secretary of Defense.

