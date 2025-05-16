Serial Killer Tells Trump 'Keep Making America Great' Minutes Before Execution

Donald Trump's making a killer impression among his followers -- even on death row apparently ... 'cause a prominent serial killer used his last words to encourage POTUS.

Glen Rogers was executed in Florida Thursday ... and, after addressing the audience and thanking his wife for visiting him, he addressed the commander-in-chief.

Rogers said, "President Trump, keep making America great. I’m ready to go" ... he was then executed by lethal injection and died within minutes.

Glen's been in prison since the late 1990s ... so, he never got the chance to vote for Trump -- but, it seems he'd been keeping an eye on DJT from his prison cell.

In 1997, Rogers was convicted of the 1995 murder of a woman named Tina Marie Cribbs after meeting her at a bar. He then took her to a Tampa-area motel where he stabbed her in the chest and buttocks and left her body in the bathtub.

Also known as "The Cross Country Killer" and the "Casanova Killer," Rogers was later convicted of killing Sandra Gallagher in Los Angeles. He received the death penalty for that crime as well.

Rogers was implicated in the murders of several other women around the country, but he was never convicted of those crimes.