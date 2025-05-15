Tiffany Trump Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Newest Addition to First Family

There's a new addition to the First Family ... because one of Donald Trump's daughters just gave birth!

Tiffany Trump announced the arrival of her new baby boy Thursday on Instagram, with a photo of the little guy's tiny foot in her hand, and revealed his name -- Alexander Trump Boulos.

Tiffany is Trump's fourth child ... the 31-year-old is the only offspring of Donald and his second wife, Marla Maples. She's worked in fashion media and in music, releasing a single in 2011, and has a significant social media following. She campaigned on her father's presidential runs in 2016 and 2020.

Tiffany married businessman Michael Boulos in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. They live together in Florida.

Donald made news last year when he publicly divulged Tiffany was pregnant, before she had made the revelation herself.