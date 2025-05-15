Tiffany Trump Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Newest Addition to First Family
There's a new addition to the First Family ... because one of Donald Trump's daughters just gave birth!
Tiffany Trump announced the arrival of her new baby boy Thursday on Instagram, with a photo of the little guy's tiny foot in her hand, and revealed his name -- Alexander Trump Boulos.
Tiffany is Trump's fourth child ... the 31-year-old is the only offspring of Donald and his second wife, Marla Maples. She's worked in fashion media and in music, releasing a single in 2011, and has a significant social media following. She campaigned on her father's presidential runs in 2016 and 2020.
Tiffany married businessman Michael Boulos in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. They live together in Florida.
Donald made news last year when he publicly divulged Tiffany was pregnant, before she had made the revelation herself.
Congrats to the family!