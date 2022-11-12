Tiffany Trump Ready for Wedding at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Dresses in Tux

Tiffany Trump seems ready to say "I do" in her dad's backyard this weekend -- and the ex-Prez was on hand to see his daughter though it to the end ... looking spiffy, no less.

Donald's second youngest was in her bridal gown Saturday, with all her bridesmaids standing at the altar as the nuptials looked to be getting underway at Mar-a-Lago ... apparently, they went with a blue motif, as you can see in Ivanka's dress.

Of course, DT himself was front and center as well ... standing next to Tiff down below, and naturally the dude was wearing a tux. Pretty standard wedding attire, no real surprises.

It's been a busy 24 hours there ... a wedding rehearsal has been underway, and Trump's been flashing his signature thumbs up in pretty much every photo. He even posed with his ex, Marla Maples, and his current wife, Melania, at the same time. Rare to see!

No sign of the groom, Michael Boulos, just yet -- but we imagine if Tiffany's out there all in white ... the actual ceremony is probably about to happen pretty soon. Good news for the Trumps, BTW -- it looks like the tropical storm that was due to make landfall is a nonissue.

As we reported ... Tiffany was granted a wedding license earlier this week, and now -- it looks like she's about to make good on it. They've been together since 2018, and got engaged in the Winter of 2021. She's the latest to get hitched in the Trump crew.