Donald Trump Attends Daughter Tiffany's Wedding Rehearsal at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump Ready to Walk Tiffany Down Aisle ... All Business for Wedding Rehearsal

11/11/2022 3:02 PM PT
Tiffany Trump's Wedding Rehearsal
Donald Trump's ready to give his youngest daughter away in marriage, and had his game face on to practice walking Tiffany down the aisle at Mar-a-Lago.

The Trumps walked through the wedding rehearsal Friday at the former President's West Palm Beach resort ... where Tiffany's Saturday wedding to Michael Boulos will go down.

The father of the bride was pretty straight-faced while arm in arm with a smiling Tiffany.

Maybe he's saving his grin for the big day -- or he's still upset about the midterm elections, or at least, the coverage of them. Trump went on a social media rant Thursday, claiming mainstream media was incorrectly blaming him for certain GOP losses.

Politics aside, Tiffany's wedding party looks ready to go ... from what we can see she's going to have at least 4 bridesmaids.

donald trump Tiffany Trump
TMZ broke the story ... Tiffany and Michael got their marriage license Tuesday, so all they need now are the "I Dos," a witness and some signatures to make it official.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos Together
Tiffany and Michael Together

Tiffany and Michael have been together since 2018 and last winter they got engaged. She had her bridal shower earlier this month, and with the rehearsal out of the way, now all that's left is the wedding and the honeymoon.

