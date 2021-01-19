Tiffany Trump Gets Engaged, White House Photo Shoot

Tiffany Trump is ready to say "I Do" ... and her new fiancé seems to have impeccable timing.

President Trump's youngest daughter announced her engagement to Michael Boulos Tuesday, on her father's last full day in office.

Tiffany says she's been honored to celebrate milestones, historic occasions and create memories with her family at The White House, but nothing compares to her engagement.

Looks like the couple snapped some engagement pics at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. ... not many folks can say that.

Michael's timing on popping the question seems a bit odd, all things in Washington and the Trump family this week. It's kinda like Rome's burning, but when Nero's in love ... what are ya gonna do?

As you know ... Tiffany and Michael started dating back in 2018 after meeting over the summer in Greece, when she was busy living it up with old friend Lindsay Lohan.