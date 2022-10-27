Donald Trump Shades Joe Biden After Tee Shot, Think He 'Can Do That?!'

... You Think He 'Can Do That?!?'

Donald Trump wasted no time taking a shot at Joe Biden during a golf outing on Thursday -- shading the president literally seconds into his morning round.

Trump teed off with Brooks Koepka at the LIV Golf Team Championship pro-am event in Miami ... and after the FIRST ball he hit, he turned to the crowd in attendance to talk some smack about his rival.

Former President Trump teeing off in the LIV Golf Pro-Am today at his course in Doral



"Do you think Biden could do that? I don't think so" #LIVGolfMiami pic.twitter.com/MWPXHz4xZT — Yianni Kourakis (@WPBF_Yianni) October 27, 2022 @WPBF_Yianni

"Do you think Biden can do that?!?" he said smugly after whacking his drive. "I don't think so! I don't think so!"

Of course, this ain't the first time Trump's trash-talked Biden on the links ... in fact, just 13 months ago, he used a similar quip during an outing with some buds.

At the time, after he piped one up the fairway, he asked a group that was following him on the tee box, "Do you think Biden can hit a ball like that?!"

Trump didn't throw any more disses Biden's way on the course -- that we know of.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for how his game looked outside of the big drive on hole 1 ... he told reporters he played well, claiming he shot a 1-over on the front nine of his Trump National Doral course.

Trump also gave some props to his playing partner ... saying, "Brooks was fantastic."