Donald Trump Shades Joe Biden After Piping Drive On Golf Course

Donald Trump just can't stop taking shots at Joe Biden ... this time he shaded the current POTUS out on the golf course, saying there's no way in hell #46 could outdrive him.

Donald threw the jabs after smashing a drive on a tee box in front a crowd of golfers ... saying, "You think Biden can hit a ball like that?!"

"He couldn't get it passed the first tee!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The onlooking golfers loved the remarks ... cheering on Donald as he got back into his golf cart to set up for his second shot.

Of course, clowning Biden is nothing new for Trump, who also took a dig at the President during a boxing match news conference earlier this month.

At that event -- a pre-fight media sesh for the Vitor Belfort vs. Evander Holyfield clash -- Trump said he'd want to box Biden because he knows it'd be an easy victory.

Play video content Triller

"I think he'd go down very, very quickly," Donald said. "Very, very quickly."