Donald Trump Faces Media Ahead Of Holyfield Vs. Belfort Fight

Donald Trump is about to go up against his mortal enemy -- the media -- 'cause the former POTUS is set to take questions from reporters ahead of his commentary gig for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight.

As we previously reported, The Donald is getting paid MILLIONS to call one of three broadcast options for the Triller fight on Saturday.

Part of his duties include being the "honored guest" during the bout's final press conference at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort on Thursday ... and yes, he will be taking questions.

The fighters on the card will also be taking questions in person.

Trump will be joined by UFC's Jorge Masvidal and Todd Grisham in the broadcast booth on Saturday ... but if you aren't interested in that, there's always the main broadcast with 50 Cent.

The news conference is about to go down at 10 AM PT ... and we'll be streaming the whole thing.