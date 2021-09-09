Donald Trump Getting 'Obscene' Amount of Money for Calling Holyfield Fight

Donald Trump is doing way more than calling a fight this weekend ... he's bragging about making an outrageous amount of cash for the gig, and his deal has a crazy perk.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Trump says he's making an "obscene" amount of money providing "live, alternative commentary" on the Evander Holyfield/Vitor Belfort fight. We're told Triller, the media company behind the event, is paying a fortune ... millions and millions for his blow-by-blow analysis, though our sources would not be more specific.

And there's more. Trump says Triller is providing him with a G-5 jet to take him back and forth. What's unclear ... Trump lives in West Palm Beach, a stone's throw from the Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida where the event is taking place. So that's a car drive, not a plane ride. It's possible Trump's going to New York City earlier in the day to commemorate 9/11.

We don't know what Triller is paying Don Jr., who will join his father providing commentary.

We're told the deal was sealed over Labor Day weekend ... a deal Trump just couldn't refuse.

Our sources say not everyone connected with the event is pleased, and some are downright angry.