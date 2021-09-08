Donald Trump To Commentate On Evander Holyfield Vs. Vitor Belfort Boxing Match

Donald Trump is moving on from the oval office and into the broadcasting booth -- at least for this weekend -- 'cause the former President announced Tuesday he's going to be calling the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort fight.

Trump will step into the commentating role Saturday night ... and, according to FITE -- the streaming service that will be showing the match -- #45 will be will be giving "unfiltered boxing commentary" throughout the bout at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Resort in Hollywood, FL.

"I love great fighters and great fights," Trump said of the new role.

"I look forward to seeing both this Saturday night and sharing my thoughts ringside. You won't want to miss this special event."

Of course, Trump is a HUGE fight fan ... and most recently showed up at UFC 264.

The Triller fight was originally supposed to feature Oscar De La Hoya vs. Belfort -- but ODLH had to pull out of the event last week after contracting COVID-19.