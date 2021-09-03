Oscar De La Hoya Out Of Belfort Fight Due To COVID, Holyfield Stepping In

Has COVID, Out Of Belfort Fight

Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort, TMZ Sports has learned.

58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to step in and box Belfort on September 11, our sources tell us.

The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.

If the commission does not sanction the match, we’re told the event will still go down ... but it’ll be moved to Florida.

The fight was supposed to be ODLH’s return to the ring after more than a decade ... after losing his last fight to Manny Pacquiao in 2008.

Holyfield last fought in 2011 ... but has recently talked about his desire to make a comeback to the ring.

As for 44-year-old Belfort — an MMA legend — he’s been more active ... last fighting in the UFC in 2018.

Bottom line ... Oscar’s out, and Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort are fighting — either in Cali or Florida.