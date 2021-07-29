Lamar Odom Fighting 53-Year-Old Riddick Bowe In Celeb Boxing Match

Lamar Odom is stepping back in the boxing ring, but this time he ain't scrapping with a childhood pop star ... L.O. is fighting former heavyweight champ, Riddick Bowe!!

Celebrity Boxing founder Damon Feldman tells TMZ Sports they've inked a deal pitting the 6'10", 41-year-old former NBA All-Star against the retired 53-year-old pugilist.

The fight is set to go down October 2 on Fite.TV ... from the James L. Knight arena in Miami.

The legendary, 43-1-1 former undisputed heavyweight champ -- who once beat Evander Holyfield -- hasn't fought in over a decade ... winning his last pro bout in 2008.

As for Odom, he isn't new to the ring ... he knocked out Aaron Carter in the 2nd round of their fight in June 2021.

Carter looked overmatched against the 2x NBA champ ... who previously told us he used boxing to stay in tip-top shape during the height of his hoops days.

Also boxing on the card ... former 2-weight class world champ Paulie Malignaggi is fighting social media star Corey B.

Paulie and Corey got into it at Lamar's last fight ... nearly coming to blows. This time around ... there won't be anyone to break the mean up.