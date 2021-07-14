Lamar Odom Says Beef With Tristan Thompson 'Could Have Turned Ugly'

Play video content FAME/Backgrid

Lamar Odom says things with Tristan Thompson "could have turned ugly" when the two ended up fighting over a steamy pic from Khloe Kardashian ... but cooler heads prevailed.

Khloe's ex-husband is speaking out for the first time since the social media spat last week, saying Tristan made a mistake by seemingly throwing a threat his way.

As we reported ... Lamar left a "hottie" comment on Khloe's outdoor shower pic, and Tristan was quick to respond by bringing up Lamar's nearly-fatal OD and warning him of what was to come if he didn't back off KK.

Lamar says he forgives Tristan because they don't really know each other, are both Black men and part of the NBA fraternity ... but he told "The Megan Pormer Show" the situation could have ended up a lot worse.

LO says he can't be rattled by some tough talk on social media, though ... and he's wishing Tristan the best.

As we first told you ... Lamar's looking to rekindle things with Khloe, who he was married to from 2009 to 2016, and he was shooting his shot with the IG comment.