50 Cent Joins Triller Coverage, Calling Holyfield Vs. Belfort Fight

There will be NO lack of star power in the announcer's booths at the Holyfield vs. Belfort fight Saturday night, 'cause TMZ Sports has learned 50 Cent will be joining Triller's coverage of the big event.

But, before you start dreaming about Fiddy sitting shoulder-to-shoulder with Donald Trump ... the hip-hop star and former POTUS will be on a different broadcast.

Sources tell us 50 will be filling Snoop Dogg's usual role as a color commentator ... which in previous fights has been nothing short of hilarious.

Of course, 50 -- a huge boxing fan -- is also known for his antics ... so the entertainment on the main broadcast should be top-notch.

Even though Trump won't have 50 by his side ... DT won't be alone. UFC star Jorge Masvidal WILL be in the booth with Don Jr., providing analysis.

It makes sense ... the former prez and Jorge go back. Masvidal even hit the campaign trail for Trump in Florida during the lead up to the election.

They were last seen together publicly, where they embraced, backstage at the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight in July.

In addition to DT, DT Jr., and Gamebred ... longtime play-by-play man, Todd Grisham will handle a lot of the heavy lifting in the booth (think Jon Anik).