Donald Trump Says Daughter Tiffany Is Pregnant

donald tiffany trump smile
Donald Trump's adding a new member to the family soon ... announcing he's about to be a grandfather for the 11th time -- 'cause his daughter, Tiffany, is pregnant!

The former POTUS let the news slip during a speech to the Detroit Economic Club Thursday afternoon while he was complimenting his daughter's father-in-law, Massad Boulos.

101024_donald_trump_kal
SPILLING THE NEWS

DJT said Boulos "happens to be the father of Tiffany’s husband, Michael, who’s a very exceptional young guy. And, she’s an exceptional young woman. And, she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.”

Unclear if the former First Daughter and her husband of nearly two years were ready to tell people yet ... but, the cat's out of the bag now!

donald trump tiffany trump sub
Tiffany is Donald's daughter from his second marriage to Marla Maples. The two married in 1993, two months after Tiffany was born, separated in 1997 and officially divorced in '99 -- Tiffany is the couple's only child.

While Tiffany has made some public appearances in support of Donald, she's mostly stayed out of politics. She did appear alongside the rest of her fam at the Republic National Convention in July.

Like we mentioned, this will be Donald's 11th grandchild. The other 10 range in age from 5 to 17 years old. He has five via Donald Trump Jr., three from Ivanka and two from Eric Trump. This is Tiffany's first kid.

So congrats, Tiffany and Michael ... and we'll soon find out if the White House will need a crib for visits!

