Diddy's Legal Team Implies Feds Leaked Cassie Beating Video

Shocking new claim from Diddy and his legal team ... they believe the federal government "orchestrated" the leak of the Cassie beating video to the media.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Diddy's attorneys accuse the feds of misconduct in his criminal case ... namely, by allegedly orchestrating the leak of the Cassie tape to CNN.

The video in question shows Diddy brutally beating Cassie in the hallway of a swanky Los Angeles hotel during their relationship.

In the docs, Diddy is specifically blaming the Department of Homeland Security ... not the U.S. Attorney's office.

Diddy's lawyers want an evidentiary hearing to craft a remedy so the judge can assess and determine appropriate relief.

Diddy takes more shots at the feds in the docs ... claiming the raids on his homes in Los Angeles and Miami were overly brutal, accusing federal agents of handcuffing his kids.

