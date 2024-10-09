Taylor Swift Makes Huge Hurricane Relief Donation, Joins Other Celebs

Taylor Swift's helping out people in the Southeastern U.S. ... donating big money for hurricane relief -- and, she's not the only celeb offering monetary aid.

The pop star donated $5 million to Feeding America, an organization dedicated to providing supplies to hundreds of food banks around the country ... a much-needed donation in the aftermath of the recent devastating Hurricane Helene, and as Hurricane Milton bears down on Florida.

The money will go toward helping communities rebuild and recover, the org says ... providing essential food to people who need it after Helene -- and Hurricane Milton, now set to make landfall tonight or early Thursday morning.

It's a massive donation by the pop star ... and follows several other stars donating money -- like the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton, who donated $1 million. Dollywood matched her money, so she's giving over $2 million in total.

Several other country stars -- Luke Combs, James Taylor, Eric Church and more -- are putting on a benefit concert. They'll donate proceeds to victims of Hurricane Helene.

Other celebs who have reportedly donated some cash ... Morgan Wallen, Ivanka Trump, Elon Musk, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and a ton more bold-faced names.

Hurricane Helene ravaged numerous communities ... hitting the Carolinas, Georgia and Florida particularly hard. The death toll from Helene is currently 232 across six states. And Milton is sure to deliver even more damage to the region this week.