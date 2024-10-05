Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Dolly Parton Dazzles at Private Event After Huge Hurricane Relief Donation

Dolly Parton Workin' 9 to 5 Like a Boss!!! Icon Thrills on Heels of $1M Hurricane Relief Donation

STILL GOT IT!!!
Dolly Parton quickly got back to work after making a huge donation to Hurricane Helene relief ... and TMZ has video of her entertaining at a private event.

Here's the deal ... the country superstar just pledged $1 million to help Hurricane Helene victims in a partnership with Walmart ... the chain is donating a whopping $10 million!

While in Bentonville, Arkansas at the Walmart HQ on Friday ... Dolly put on a private show in an event for Walmart employees with 35, 40, or 45 years of service under their belt, TMZ learned.

Looking like a million dollars herself -- and rocking an outfit that resembles a traditional Walmart uniform, just with some more pizazz --  Dolly sang a number of her classic tunes ... including arguably her most popular tune, "9 to 5" ... which she clearly nailed -- as seen in the video!

In addition to dipping into her own funds to help those devastated by the hurricane -- which has so far killed more than 220 people -- her Dollywood amusement park added an additional $1 million to the relief fund.

A superstar talent with a huge heart -- all that can be said is ... Dolly, We "Will Always Love You."

