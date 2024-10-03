Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield Donate $50K Each To Hurricane Relief

Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield are doing their part to make sure individuals affected by Hurricane Helene can get the assistance they need -- the two NFL stars donated $50k each to a relief fund.

The Falcons and Buccaneers quarterbacks made the combined $100k contribution to Team Rubicon -- a veteran-led humanitarian organization -- to help people who dealt with the impacts of Helene after its landfall back on September 26.

"We stand with those who have been affected," Mayfield said. "Honoring the lives lost and the families that are still in distress. Together, we can make a difference."

Mayfield and Cousins join other members of the NFL family who also financially supported relief efforts ... as the Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons and Texans owners put together a combined $8 million.

At least 215 people have reportedly been killed by the storm ... with more victims still being found.

Kirk and Baker face off in an NFC South Divisional showdown on Thursday Night Football ... but they put their teams' on-field rivalry aside to help something bigger than sports.

Awesome.

