Meteorologist Gets Emotional Reporting on Hurricane Milton, 'Just Horrific'

A TV news meteorologist in Florida got super emotional live on air as he reported on the powerful Hurricane Milton ... even apologizing to the audience and warning of the storm's potential impact on human life.

John Morales from NBC affiliate WTVJ was sharing an update Monday on Milton when he got choked up.

The weatherman told the audience Milton was an "incredible, incredible hurricane" ... and he teared up as he relayed info on the storms sheer size and power, telling viewers ... "I apologize -- this is just horrific."

Morales blamed rising ocean temperatures, global warming and climate change for creating a powerful hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico ... and with Milton bearing down on the Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 5 storm, he worried for human life in areas where there storm would make landfall.

I-4 and I-75 are backed up from people trying to evacuate due to Hurricane Milton. I don't want to hear in the aftermath. "Why didn't they leave?" People are trying to. You don't want to get stuck on the interstate during a hurricane. pic.twitter.com/DsaKiN8jre — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) October 7, 2024 @Sassafrass_84