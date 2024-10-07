Tampa Bay Buccaneers Evacuating As Hurricane Milton Approaches Florida

Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans and the rest of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking zero chances ahead of Hurricane Milton ... electing to make their road trip to New Orleans days earlier than expected.

The 3-2 Bucs are scheduled to play a road matchup against their division-rival Saints on Sunday ... and were initially slated to fly out on Saturday.

BREAKING: Milton has rapidly strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane. Stay tuned to The Weather Channel for live updates. pic.twitter.com/bwAW0wOqkH — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) October 7, 2024 @weatherchannel

However, Hurricane Milton has changed those plans ... as the Category 4 storm is heading straight for the Sunshine State.

Instead, the Bucs said they will travel to Louisiana on Tuesday ... and adjustments have been made to accommodate their early arrival.

"The team will relocate operations to the New Orleans area for the remainder of the week leading up to Sunday’s game at the Saints," the Bucs said.

The Saints have had their own experience with hurricanes. In 2005, Katrina -- one of the most devastating storms in U.S. history -- caused extensive damage to the area ... and the team couldn't play home games that season.

The dome transformed into a storm shelter to help the New Orleans community.