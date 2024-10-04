Kirk Cousins Does Interview From Waffle House Parking Lot After Big 'TNF' Win

Play video content The Dan Patrick Show

Atlanta is really rubbing off on Kirk Cousins -- the Falcons quarterback celebrated his huge "Thursday Night Football" win by chowing down at Waffle House ... but not before doing an interview in the parking lot!!

The 13-year vet joined "The Dan Patrick Show" on Friday to talk all about the Falcons' 36-30 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime ... but before they broke down the game, the broadcasting legend inquired about his backdrop for the virtual convo.

Cousins explained he wanted to take advantage of his day off from work, so he asked his 7-year-old, Cooper, what they should do.

Next thing he knew, they were on their way to the Southern staple.

Cousins did the whole 10-minute media spot while sitting in the front seat of his parked car ... which was a pretty hilarious sight, considering the quarterback is the man of the hour after throwing for 509 yards and four touchdowns to get the dub a night prior.

Eventually, DP let Cousins go so they could eat ... much to little Cooper's delight.

“They’re playing that song about the swag, the surf. I Was Like this is pretty sweet”-Kirk Cousins

pic.twitter.com/czpjBoR1p7 — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 4, 2024 @PardonMyTake