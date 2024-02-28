Kirk Cousins Gets Titanium & Gold Grill, Dentist Plans To 'Add Some Bling!'

Kirk Cousins fans lost it when the quarterback showed off his new gold grill this week, but get this -- it's not even a finished product yet -- according to his dentist who tells TMZ Sports he still plans to add bling!

The Minnesota Vikings QB recently shared a photo of his new gold fronts on Instagram, shouting out Dr. Ryan Lebster for the "great work" ... that even got Justin Jefferson's approval.

Dr. Lebster, a practicing dentist for over 20 years, told us he started working with the Pro Bowl QB after Cousins called him and commissioned a grill during this past NFL season.

Cousins went into Dr. Lebster's Michigan office this week to finally try 'em on -- and he loved the grill!

"I made them from a dentist's viewpoint," Dr. Lebster said about the fun process. "They're strong, thin, and durable titanium with gold."

"I did it digitally instead of the gold casting technique. A quicker way to get them done."

Even though the grills are dope just the way they are, Dr. Lebster says he's not finished with the wearable jewelry. He plans to upgrade the mouthpiece.

"I'm not done yet," Dr. Lebster said, "I'm gonna bling them out soon."

The price tag for Kirk's grill remains a secret ... but Dr. Lebster said it'd likely run a few thousand bucks!

Of course, Cousins' "love" for jewelry started a couple of seasons ago ... when the 35-year-old started wearing his teammate's iced-out chains after a Vikings win.