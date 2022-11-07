Kirk Cousins Goes Topless On Team Plane To Celebrate Vikings Win

Kirk Cousins decided to lose his shirt, throw on some comically large jewelry, and then dance his face off on the team plane following the Vikings' big win Sunday ... and video of the hysterical scene could not be better!

Cousins' Minnesota teammates filmed the QB's plane ride party just a couple hours after they came back to beat the Washington Commanders, 20-17 ... showing Kirk letting loose after pulling the Vikes to a 7-1 start.

The Kirk Cousins vids just get better and better 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dm2CtrBuoU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 7, 2022 @CBSSports

In his seat, Cousins ditched his top and snagged some chains from his fellow Vikings ... before he gyrated and jiggled around as everyone giddily filmed him on their phones.

The normally buttoned-up 34-year-old revealed he's got a smokin' hot bod during the festivities too -- check out that full-on six-pack!

Kirk Cousins had the Vikings plane HYPED after their sixth straight win 🥶🤣



(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/UBMbiJOcOK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2022 @BleacherReport

Of course, Cousins had every right to get down while 30,000 feet in the air ... he's been a big reason the Vikings are running away with the NFC North this year.