Kirk Cousins Savagely Clowned In New TikTok Challenge ... Hilarious Videos!!!

Poor Kirk Cousins!!

The Minnesota Vikings QB is the target of a new TikTok challenge ... with people clowning his throwing accuracy in hilarious videos -- and the clips are SAVAGE!!

The trend all began with the Vikings posting footage of Kirk rollin' out of the pocket and challenging social media users to "duet" the clip with them "catching" the pass.

The issue? Fans used the footage to troll the QB by pretending he overthrew them ... and the vids are laugh out loud funny!!!

Check out some of the most viral ones ... watch the dude in the blue tank top getting overthrown -- it's just impossible to not crack up!!

Other users also made fun of the throws in comical fashion ... and it's all seriously great.

Don't worry, we're sure Kirk's going to let this all roll off his back ... dude does have legit talent -- he just made the Pro Bowl last season.

And, if it really does affect him ... he's got a nearly $100 MILLION contract to fall back on with the Vikings.